Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Strategy by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $2,690,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $413.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.40 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.23 and a 200 day moving average of $336.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 41,198 shares worth $13,901,970. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

