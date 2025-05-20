Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALV. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autoliv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

