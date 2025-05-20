Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in PJT Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:PJT opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.88. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.77 and a 52 week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.