Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,377 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Herc worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Herc by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Herc by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average of $170.77. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.19 and a 52 week high of $246.88.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

