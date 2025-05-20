Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ESAB by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ESAB by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ESAB by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESAB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Insider Activity

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

