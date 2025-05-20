Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

