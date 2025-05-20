Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE RJF opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

