Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

