Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $7,415,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,996,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $372,272.79. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,632,587.76. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONQ. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.