Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 431.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,915,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

