Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE GOLF opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $76.65.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

