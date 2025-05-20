Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,455 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,952,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,227,000 after buying an additional 632,721 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of News by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,617,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,080 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of News by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,798,000 after purchasing an additional 234,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $30.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

