Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.83. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $76.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.