Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,804.16. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,053 shares of company stock worth $6,998,565 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 target price on Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

