Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PR opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $58,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,233.33. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

