Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Royal Gold by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

