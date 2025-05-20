Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $128,221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

