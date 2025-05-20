Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 150.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

