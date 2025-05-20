Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,064,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,176,000 after buying an additional 95,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after buying an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,776,000 after buying an additional 1,703,637 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 2,015,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $122,714,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.