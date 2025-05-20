Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,147 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of N-able worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in N-able by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in N-able by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.57.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NABL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

