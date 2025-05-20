Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corpay by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,659,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.07.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $348.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.49 and its 200 day moving average is $350.63. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

