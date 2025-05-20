Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Crocs worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 455,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

