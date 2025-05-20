Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VNO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile



Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

