Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 20,300 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jones Trading lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

