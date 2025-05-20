Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 34,433 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,433 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,137 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 861,882 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

