Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 61,637 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 423.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,637 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

