Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 964 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $239.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

