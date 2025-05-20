Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.