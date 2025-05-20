Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

