Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,563,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Northern Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 74,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,397. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

