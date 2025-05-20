Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,230 shares of company stock worth $8,903,734 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

