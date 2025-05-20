Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,290.30. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $382,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

