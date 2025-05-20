Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 299 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $218.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

