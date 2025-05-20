Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,602 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in eBay by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

eBay Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,755 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,715. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

