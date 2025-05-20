Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,195 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

