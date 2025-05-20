Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,591 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,871. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

