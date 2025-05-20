Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,568,801 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,568,801 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,203,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,783,000 after purchasing an additional 418,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CoStar Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,475,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,678,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,781,000 after acquiring an additional 379,787 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,134,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 219.74 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

