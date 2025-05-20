Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,539,000 after acquiring an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genpact by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,175,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

Insider Activity at Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Genpact’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on G. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.