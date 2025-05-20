Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

