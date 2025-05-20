Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of BILL by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BILL by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,879,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 828.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BILL by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,421,000 after acquiring an additional 852,863 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4,637.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

