Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 7,134.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,609 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $279.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KVYO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan acquired 3,900 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,503. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 36,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,287,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 246,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,590.32. This trade represents a 12.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,124,030 shares of company stock worth $69,016,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

