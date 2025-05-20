Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 18th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of well-established companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. Because these firms tend to have steady revenues, broad operations and high trading volume, their shares usually exhibit lower volatility and may pay regular dividends. They are often used by investors seeking a balance of growth potential and relative stability in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.98. 93,349,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,089,415. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,859,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,737,502. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $521.51. The company had a trading volume of 47,717,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,812,740. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.03. The stock has a market cap of $326.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $16.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,463,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.82 and a 200-day moving average of $513.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $22.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.46. The stock had a trading volume of 72,432,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $640.34. 18,351,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,546,315. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,614,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,997,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.66. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

See Also