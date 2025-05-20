Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,760 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 5.6%

SIG stock opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. CL King started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

