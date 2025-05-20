Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.55 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,391,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,959,239.65. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,494. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

