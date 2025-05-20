Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 13,370 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 624.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $39,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 333,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 215,840 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Futu by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 164,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Futu by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $130.88.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

