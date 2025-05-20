Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 162,417 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 186,686.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Immatics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immatics by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Immatics by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 242,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its position in Immatics by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,503,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 1,856,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Immatics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Immatics Trading Up 11.6%

Immatics stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $643.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Immatics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immatics

(Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.