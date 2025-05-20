Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 18,193 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $16,063,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 762,840 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,359,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.86. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.60%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Further Reading

