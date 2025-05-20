Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $334.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $291.90 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.97.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

