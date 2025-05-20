Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,075,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,844,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,475,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.58 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.