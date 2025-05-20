Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of The European Equity Fund worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5,436.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EEA stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The European Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

